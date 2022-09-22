IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends vs England Legends, September 22

IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and England Legends: Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends will clash against the England Legends in Match number 14 of the Road Safety World Series on Thursday, September 22. The contest will be played out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

The India Legends squared off against Ross Taylor’s New Zealand Legends in their previous game. However, the match was called off due to rain. Before the stoppage, India Legends got off to a terrific start scoring 49 runs in 5.5 overs without losing any wickets. The fans were bamboozled by the master blaster in action as Sachin played some of his sumptuous trademark shots and looked in fine touch. The rain drenched the hopes of the Indian fans who wanted to see more from the maestro.

The Indian side are still placed third in the Road Safety World Series rankings with four points from three matches. The preceding game between India Legends and West Indies Legends was also called off owing to inclement weather in Kanpur.

Fans will be hoping that they get to see a full match on Thursday evening as Tendulkar and company take the field in the hunt for their second victory against England legends.

Ahead of the match between India Legends and England Legends; here is everything you need to know:

IN-L vs EN-L Telecast

India Legends vs England Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

IN-L vs EN-L Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and England Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

IN-L vs EN-L Match Details

The IN-L vs EN-L match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun on Thursday, September 22 at 7:30 pm IST.

IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suresh Raina

Vice-Captain: Stuart Binny

Suggested Playing XI for IN-L vs EN-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Naman Ojha, Phil Mustard

Batters: Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Ian Bell

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Chris Tremlett

India Legends (IN-L) vs England Legends (EN-L) Possible XIs

India Legends Predicted Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

England Legends Predicted Line-up: Ian Bell (c), Phil Mustard (wk), Mal Loye, Darren Maddy, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Stephen Parry, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker

