IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XIs, India Legends vs New Zealand Legends RSWS 2022

IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends: India Legends team started their title defence on a promising note after clinching a convincing 61-run triumph against South Africa Legends in the inaugural match of the second season of the Road Safety World Series. Stuart Binny was adjudged Man of the Match for his unbeaten knock of 82.

India Legends, with three points in their kitty, presently find themselves in second spot in the standings.

The Sachin Tendulkar-led side, in their next encounter, will be up against New Zealand Legends on Monday. The match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

New Zealand Legends, on the other hand, had to endure a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against South Africa Legends in their first match. Batting first, the legends team from New Zealand could only manage to register a paltry total of 99. South Africa Legends eventually reached the target with 39 balls to spare.

Ahead of the match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends; here is everything you need to know:

IN-L vs NZ-L Telecast

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

IN-L vs NZ-L Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and New Zealand Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

IN-L vs NZ-L Match Details

The IN-L vs NZ-L match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday, September 19 at 7:30 pm IST.

IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yuvraj Singh

Vice-captain: Stuart Binny

Suggested Playing XI for IN-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Naman Ojha, Gareth Hopkins

Batters: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie

Allrounders: Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Shane Bond

India Legends (IN-L) vs New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) Possible XIs

India Legends Predicted Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

New Zealand Legends Predicted Line-up: Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor (captain), Neil Broom, Jacob Oram, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins (wicketkeeper), Bruce Martin, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett

