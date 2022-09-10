IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction: India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Road Safety World Series 2022, Match 1, September 10, Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, 7:30 pm

IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s IN-L vs SA-L Road Safety World Series 2022 match 1 between India Legends vs South Africa Legends: In the opening match of the Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends will take on South Africa Legends on Saturday, September 10, at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The India Legends were crowned as the champions of the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series, last year, after defeating the Sri Lanka Legends in the finals.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar will lead the squad studded with former superstars and icons of Indian Cricket. Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and the Pathan brothers (Irfan and Yusuf) will be the key player for the side. The addition of Suresh Raina will give a new flair to the team.

South Africa Legends were impressive last year, winning four of their six games. However, the side failed to get over the vicious tag of being chokers and eventually crashed out of the tournament. The additions of Johan Botha, Jacques Rudolph, and Vernon Philander are set to strengthen the team this season.

Veterans Morne Van Wyk and Andrew Puttick were the best performers for South Africa Legends in the previous edition and will look to continue the momentum this time around as well.

Do not miss the enthralling fixture between the two legendary sides on Saturday night.

Ahead of the match between India Legends vs South Africa Legends; here is everything you need to know:

IN-L vs SA-L Telecast

The match between India Legends and South Africa Legends will be televised live on the Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 Khel TV channels.

IN-L vs SA-L Live Streaming

The match between India Legends and South Africa Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

IN-L vs SA-L Match Details

The IN-L vs SA-L match will be played at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, on Saturday, September 10, at 7:30 pm IST.

IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yuvraj Singh

Vice-Captain: Suresh Raina

Suggested Playing XI for IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Morne van Wyke

Batsmen: Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Rudolph, Suresh Raina, Jonty Rhodes

All-rounders: Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Lance Klusener

Bowlers: Makhaya Ntini, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel

India Legends vs South Africa Legends Possible Starting XI:

India Legends Starting Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha

South Africa Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Jonty Rhodes (C), Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, Lance Klusener, Morne van Wyke (wk), Alviro Peterson, Zander de Bruyne, Vernon Philander, Eddie Leie, T Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini

