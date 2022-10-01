IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Prediction: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 final match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends: The Road Safety Series 2022 has reached its summit with the enthralling final being played today between the same finalists as last year. India Legends will be up against the Sri Lankan Legends in the ultimate match of the showpiece event at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur on Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 pm IST. While promoting road safety and awareness, legends of the game from different parts of the world displayed their cricketing prowess, proving that age is just a number and class is permanent.

India has had multiple match winners in the tournament with players stepping up at different instances. They defeated a formidable Australian team in the semi-finals owing to all-rounder Irfan Pathan’s remarkable effort in the death overs, smashing sixes at will.

Naman Ojha and Sachin Tendulkar have been solid at the top while Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh provide firepower to the side. All-rounders Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, and Irfan have been the driving force of the team. The spinners Rahul Sharma and Pragyan Ojha have been the pick of the bowlers.

The Lankan Legends have also been in fantastic form and have displayed immense quality. Openers Tillakaratne Dilshan and Dilshan Munaweera have provided great starts to the side while Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Udawatte have stepped up on various occasions. Pacer Nuwan Kulasekara has been the spearhead of the Lankan bowling attack and he will be eager to run through the Indian batting unit as he did in the ICC 2011 World Cup finals.

We have a riveting contest on our hands with the two juggernauts of world cricket clashing in the all-important finals. Will India Legends crown themselves as champions yet again or will the Lankan Legends avenge their loss and lift the trophy? Let’s wait and watch.

Ahead of the final match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends; here is everything you need to know:

IN-L vs SL-L Telecast

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends final match will be televised on Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

IN-L vs SL-L Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series final match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

IN-L vs SL-L Final match Details

The IN-L vs SL-L final match will be played at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium on Saturday, October 1, at 7:30 pm IST.

IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Irfan Pathan

Vice-Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Suggested Playing XI for IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naman Ojha

Batsmen: Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Udawatte, Suresh Raina

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Rahul Sharma, Nuwan Kulasekara, Isuru Udana

India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) Possible Starting XI:

India Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

