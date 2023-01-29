'In Last 11 Games, He Hasn’t Scored a Fifty'-Dinesh Karthik Names Youngster For Whom 'Next Two Games Are Going To Be Critical'

India would look to equalize the three-match T20I series when they take on New Zealand in the second match in Lucknow. In Ranchi, Hardik Pandya-led team had fallen prey to the amount of turn that was on offer, and clearly lagged after giving away 27 runs in the last two overs. With second match in the beckoning, the eyes will once again be on the young middle order which has the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda. Moreover, all eyes will also be on Ishan Kishan, who after his stupendous 200 in ODI, has failed to score on a consistent basis.

Since scoring the double century, Ishan’s scores in the last seven innings in both ODIs and T20Is read 37, 2, 1, 5, 8 n.o., 17 and 4. If one just considers the T20Is, it’s been a while since he last scored a fifty — against South Africa on June 14, 2022.

Even senior Keeper Dinesh Karthik hinted that time is running out for the youngster.

“One player who has been given a good amount of games but hasn’t scored a fifty is Ishan Kishan. In the last 11 games, he hasn’t scored a fifty. He has opened in all games and opening in T20s is luxurious, especially in Asia. He’s someone who has done well in ODI cricket in the minimal chances he’s got. He’s looking to maximise his potential as a player and opportunities in India," said Karthik.

He said that the next two games are going to be ‘critical’ for Kishan’s future.

“These next two games are going to be critical for him to get some big runs and make sure he’s a consistent part of the XI," said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

India will have to raise their game a few notches as the Hardik Pandya-led side faces a must-win situation to level the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, here on Sunday.

India were caught in a spin web on the Ranchi pitch and lost the opener by 21 runs on Friday.

The loss also highlighted India’s bowling profligacy, especially by the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

If tearaway pacer Malik conceded 16 runs in one over, Arshdeep leaked 27 runs in the last over, which put pressure on the India batters while chasing.

That expensive over from the young left-arm quick was the turning point as he was smashed for three sixes and a boundary.

