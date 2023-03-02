In Pics: Kevin Pietersen Meets Home Minister Amit Shah In Delhi

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday, March 2. Sharing glimpses of their meeting on Twitter, Pietersen called Shah a ‘caring’ and ‘inspirational’ man.

In one of the photos, the former cricketer could be spotted engaging in a conversation with Shah. In the second picture, the duo is seen shaking hands as a means of appreciatory gesture.

“Thank you for the most wonderful welcoming this morning, Mr Amit Shah. Fascinating conversation. Kind, caring and inspirational man! Thank you! " Pietersen wrote in the caption.

Pietersen touched down in India to take part in an important conference, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs.

He received the invitation letter from Primer Minister Narendra Modi on January 26, on the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day.

Thanking PM Modi for the kind gesture, Pietersen had tweeted, “I have grown more in love with your country on every visit ever since stepping foot in India in 2003. I was recently asked, ‘what do you most like about India’ and my answer was easy and always the same - The People."

Further, the legendary batter wished the citizens of India “Happy Republic Day," while acknowledging that it is “a proud country and a powerhouse globally."

Kevin Pietersen shares a huge fanbase in India and makes sure to engage them through his social media posts. The former English cricketer often tweets in Hindi to connect to people in India.

Kevin Pietersen cricketer bid adieu to the sport in 2018. During his playing days, Pietersen toured India for a number of series, featuring in a total of 36 games across all formats.

The Englishman’s highest score in India came at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in a 2012 Test against MS Dhoni-led India. In the match, Pietersen played a determined knock of 186 runs off 233 deliveries. He has participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and served multiple franchises till 2016.

Overall, Pietersen represented England in 104 Tests and 136 ODIs, scoring 8181 and 4440 runs in the respective formats. He has also played 37 T20Is scoring 1176 runs in total. The former English batter has 32 centuries and 67 half-centuries, combining all formats in the international circuit.

