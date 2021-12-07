In Time to Come, Mohammed Siraj Will be India's No. 1 Bowler: Harbhajan Singh

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh gave his take on India’s likely bowling attack for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. India will tour Proteas for three-match Test series and five ODIs starting with the red-ball contests from December 26. The hosts have already announced a 21-man squad for the Test series while Team India is yet to name their set of players.

South Africa have picked Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi for their fast-paced track. The pace trio has rich experience of playing against Indian players in the Indian Premier League.

Harbhajan feels that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who were rested for the New Zealand Test, will surely return for South Africa. The veteran pacer feels Mohammed Siraj will be bowling alongside the senior duo as Harbhajan said that he is going to be India’s number 1 bowler in future.

Advertisement

>Also Read: Ashes Could Revolve Around Contest Between Pat Cummins And Joe Root

“Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj… what an outstanding bowler. In the time to come, he will be India’s No. 1 bowler. With him, I feel Shardul Thakur will return because in South Africa you will require a seamer who can bat as well. Along with them, we shall certainly see R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja playing and perhaps, Axar Patel could also be seen operating with them," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The 41-year-old further talked about India’s emphatic win over New Zealand in the 2nd Test.

“Well done to Team India for winning the Test series against New Zealand, who looked a completely different unit than the one which turned out at the World Test Championships final," said the India off-spinner.

>Also Read: Team India’s Report Card - Home Domination Continues

Regarding the South Africa tour, during his media interaction on Monday, Kohli revealed that a collective decision needs to be made regarding the squad composition for the tough Proteas assignment.

Several players who were rested for the New Zealand series including Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and injured KL Rahul are expected to return for the South Africa tour.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here