Check here IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021/22 match between India U19 and the United Arab Emirates U19. Also, check the schedule of the India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 match.

IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021/22 today's match between India U19 and the United Arab Emirates U19 December 23, 11:00 AM IST

Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021/22 match between India U19 and the United Arab Emirates U19:

The 2021-22 edition of the ACC U19 Asia Cup kickstarts from December 23, Thursday, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). As many as eight teams are participating in the event. All the teams are divided into two groups of four each.

Group A includes India, UAE, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Group B, on the other hand, have Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, and Kuwait. In the opening affair of the U19 Asia Cup, we have India U19 squaring off against the United Arab Emirates U19. The match will be conducted at the ICC Academy A in Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on December 23, Thursday.

India are the favourites to lift the cup this time around. The Men in Blue are the most successful team of all time as they have won the league as many as seven times. The team is again expected to produce some extraordinary performance in the tournament.

The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, are still in the learning phase. UAE succumbed to a disastrous run last year as they finished at last place in the points table. They will be hoping for a better performance this year.

Ahead of the match between India U19 and United Arab Emirates U19; here is everything you need to know:

IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Telecast

India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 game will not be televised in India.

IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Live Streaming

The match between India U19 and the United Arab Emirates U19 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Match Details

India U19 will face United Arab Emirates U19 at the ICC Academy A in Dubai at 11:00 AM IST on December 23, Thursday.

IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- SK Rasheed

Vice-Captain- Alishana Sharafu

Suggested Playing XI for IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aaradhya Yadav

Batters: Dhruv Parashar, Alishana Sharafu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: Yash Dhull, Hamad Arshad, Kaushal Tambe, SK Rasheed

Bowlers: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Hassan Khalid, Aneeshwar Gautam

IN-U19 vs UAE-U19 Probable XIs:

India U19: Garv Sangwan, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddharth Sarvan Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Aneeshwar Gautam, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar

United Arab Emirates U19: Kai Smith, Aryansh Sharma, Alishana Sharafu, Dhruv Parashar, Hamad Arshad, Ali Naseer, Hassan Khalid, Nilansh Keswani, Adithya Shetty, Muhammad Zuhaib, Soorya Sathish

