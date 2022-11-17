IN-W U-19 vs WI-W U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

India B Women U-19 side will clash against the West Indies Women U-19 in a riveting encounter of the Women’s Quadrangular U-19 T20 series. The match is slated for November 17 and will be played at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
The Indian side won their opening match of the tournament against Sri Lanka Women U-19 by 12 runs. Meanwhile, the West Indies endured two tough defeats to swallow. They were thumped by the India Women-A side by a massive 10-wicket margin. In the second encounter, the Caribbean Women were trounced by the Sri Lankan by 6 wickets.
The Indian team looks like overwhelming favourites and might just breeze through the Windies’ challenge. A win for the women in blue could seal an Indian derby final as the two Indian teams will then clash against each other on Saturday.
Ahead of the Quadrangular U-19 T20 Series Super 12 match between India Women B U-19 and West Indies Women U-19; here is everything you need to know:
IN-W U-19 vs WI-W U-19 Telecast
The T20 match between India B Women U-19 and West Indies Women U-19 will not be telecast in India.
IN-W U-19 vs WI-W U-19 Live Streaming
The T20 match between India B Women U-19 and West Indies Women U-19 will not be streamed live.
IN-W U-19 vs WI-W U-19 Match Details
The IN-W U-19 vs WI-W U-19 match will be played at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 17, at 1:00 pm IST.
IN-W U-19 vs WI-W U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Mannat Kashyap
Vice-Captain: Djenaba Joseph
Suggested Playing XI for IN-W U-19 vs WI-W U-19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Nandini Kashyap, Shunelle Sawh
Batters: Brishti Sushanta Majhi, Djenaba Joseph, Mannat Kashyap
All-rounders: Mannat Kashyap, Shalini Samaroo, Lena Scott
Bowlers: Naijanni Cumberbatch, Vasuvi Fishta, Najla Noushad
India Women B U-19 vs West Indies Women U-19 Possible Staring XI:
India Women B U-19 Predicted Starting Line-up: Brishti Sushanta Majhi, Mannat Kashyap, Garima Singh, Mithila Vinod, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Ishwari Savkar, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Shabnam, Vasuvi Fishta, Najla Noushad
West Indies Women U-19 Predicted Starting Line-up: Shunelle Sawh (wk), Realeanna Grimmond, Djenaba Joseph, Trishan Holder, Lena Scott, Shalini Samaroo, Kate Wilmot, Jahzara Claxton, Ashmini Munisar, Naijanni Cumberbatch, KD Jazz Mitchell
