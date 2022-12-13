IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

India Women halted Australia’s juggernaut after securing a victory in the second T20I in Super Over on Sunday. The thrilling victory helped the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side in levelling the five-match T20I series 1-1. Opening batter Smriti Mandhana played a fine knock of 79 in the second encounter to win the Player of the Match award.

This was also the first defeat for the World T20 champions in 2022. India Women will now aim to complete their comeback and clinch a lead for the first time in the series as they are set to face Australia Women in the third T20I on Wednesday. The next T20I is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Previously, the Australian women’s cricket team had claimed a convincing nine-wicket triumph in the opening game to take a lead in the series. The Commonwealth Games gold medalists have been in brilliant form this year and so far they have managed to register nine wins after playing 13 matches.

Ahead of the third T20I match between India Women and Australia Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs AU-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India Women vs Australia Women third T20I match.

IN-W vs AU-W Live Streaming

The third T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IN-W vs AU-W Match Details

The IN-W vs AU-W third T20I match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, December 14, at 7:00 PM IST.

Also Read: Pakistan vs England series: ICC rates Rawalpindi track below average

Advertisement

IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alyssa Healy

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh

India Women vs Australia Women Possible Starting XI

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham, Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here