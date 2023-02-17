IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: India Women vs England Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's Women’s T20 World Cup match, February 18, St George's Park 6:30 pm IST

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Women’s T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women: India and England will look to extend their winning momentum when they square up in the Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday. The group stage fixture between India Women and England Women will be played at St George’s Park, Gqeberha in South Africa. A win against England will now effectively guide India to the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup. In their last T20I meeting, England had got better of India by seven wickets. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now head into the contest after defeating West Indies quite comfortably by six wickets. In their opening encounter, India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets. India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh excelled with the bat on both occasions to pull her side over the line.

England, on the other hand, had kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a resounding seven-wicket win over West Indies. In their next match, the second-ranked side in the global rankings defeated Ireland by four wickets.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs EN-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India Women vs England Women T20 World Cup match.

IN-W vs EN-W Live Streaming

The T20 World Cup match between India Women and England Women will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IN-W vs EN-W Match Details

The IN-W vs EN-W T20 World Cup match will be played at St George’s Park, Gqeberha in South Africa on Saturday, February 18 at 6:30 pm IST.

IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Richa Ghosh

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Heather Knight, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Sophie Ecclestone

India Women vs England Women Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

England Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

