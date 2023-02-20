IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between the India Women and Ireland Women: The bottom-placed Ireland Women will cross swords with India Women in their last league match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. St George’s Park in Gqebreha will play host to the much-fancied game of cricket on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Ireland Women are out of the qualification race after losing all their three league matches so far. They suffered their first defeat in the competition against England Women by four wickets while their next two losses came against Pakistan Women and West Indies Women by six wickets. As Ireland will be playing their last league match on Monday, they will be hoping to score a win and end the tournament on a winning note.

Speaking of India Women, they will be bidding for a comeback on Monday after losing their last league match to England Women by 11 runs. The Women in Blue are second in the Group B points table with two wins and one loss to their name.

Ahead of the match between the India Women and Ireland Women, here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs IR-W Telecast

India Women vs Ireland Women game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

IN-W vs IR-W Live Streaming

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

IN-W vs IR-W Match Details

IN-W vs IR-W match will be played at St George’s Park in Gqebreha at 06:30 PM IST on February 20, Monday.

IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Renuka Singh

Vice-Captain - Shafali Verma

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs IR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, GH Lewis, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: DB Sharma, L Delany, O Prendergast

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, AN Kelly, Cara Murray

IN-W vs IR-W Probable XIs:

India Women: S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, H Kaur(C), DB Sharma, Richa Ghosh, S Pandey, P Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, RS Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

Ireland Women: GH Lewis, L Little, O Prendergast, Amy Hunter, AN Kelly, L Delany(C), L Paul, MV Waldron, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, EAJ Richardson

