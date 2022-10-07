IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, October 7, 1 PM IST

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women: India Women, with three wins in as many as matches, could not have asked for a better start to their Asia Cup campaign. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are now all set to face a stern test as they will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan in their next match. The high-voltage Women’s Asia Cup encounter between India and Pakistan is scheduled to be played on Friday. The match will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Table-toppers India come into the fixture after securing a convincing 104-run victory against the United Arab Emirates Women.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, had to endure a shocking four-wicket defeat against Thailand in their last Asia Cup fixture. Batting first, Pakistan Women could only manage to post a total of 116/5. Thailand Women successfully reached the target with one ball to spare.

With two wins from three matches, Pakistan Women currently find themselves at second spot on the points table.

Ahead of the match between India Women and Pakistan Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs PK-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup match.

IN-W vs PK-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IN-W vs PK-W Match Details

The IN-W vs PK-W match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, on Friday, October 7 at 1 PM IST.

IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Deepti Sharma

Vice-Captain: Omaima Sohail

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Muneeba Ali

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sidra Ameen

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan

India Women vs Pakistan Women Possible XIs

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana

Pakistan Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

