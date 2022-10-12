IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match between India Women and Thailand Women: In the first semi-final match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022, India Women will be having a go at Thailand Women. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the much-anticipated match on Thursday, October 13.

India will be the favourite to qualify for the final. The Women in Blue defeated Thailand Women during the league round by nine wickets. It was a terrific bowling performance by India as Thailand were folded at a score of 37 runs.

India Women finished at the top of the table. From six league matches, they won five games. India’s only loss in the tournament came against Pakistan Women by 13 runs. The team is heading into the Thursday encounter with a two-match winning streak.

Speaking of Thailand Women, they ended up in fourth place with three wins and as many defeats. Thailand’s three-match winning streak ended in the last league game as they suffered a loss against India.

Ahead of the match between India Women and Thailand Women, here is everything you need to know:

IN-W vs TL-W Telecast

India Women vs Thailand Women match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IN-W vs TL-W Live Streaming

Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IN-W vs TL-W Match Details

IN-W vs TL-W match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 08:30 AM IST on October 13, Thursday.

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shafali Verma,

Vice-Captain - Natthakan Chantham

Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Natthakan Chantham

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Nattaya Boochatham, Thipatcha Putthawong, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

IN-W vs TL-W Probable XIs:

India Women: Richa Ghosh(wk), Kiran Navgire, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar

Thailand Women: Banthida Leephatthana, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(wk)

