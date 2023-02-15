IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match, February 15

IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between India Women and West Indies Women: India Women will be bidding to record their second consecutive victory in the Women’s T20 World Cup when they will square off against West Indies Women. The two teams are all set to meet at the Newlands in Cape Town on February 15, Wednesday. India Women and West Indies got off to contrasting starts in the T20 Championship.
India Women locked horns with Pakistan Women in their first game. The match saw the Indian teams churning out a good batting performance as they chased 150 runs within 19 overs to score a win by seven wickets. The young Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues won the player of the match award for her brilliant knock of 53 runs off 38 balls.
WPL 2023: India’s U-19 World Champions Who Landed Deals at Historic Auction
As far as West Indies Women are concerned, they could not do well in their opening game against England Women. The team succumbed to pressure in the first innings and ended up scoring only 135 runs in 20 overs. Following a seven-wicket loss, West Indies need to perform better to push themselves up the Group B points table from the last place.
Ahead of the match between India Women and West Indies Women, here is everything you need to know:
IN-W vs WI-W Telecast
India Women vs West Indies Women game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.
IN-W vs WI-W Live Streaming
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
IN-W vs WI-W Match Details
IN-W vs WI-W match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town at 06:30 PM IST on February 15, Wednesday.
IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Rashada Williams
Vice-Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues
Suggested Playing XI for IN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Rashada Williams
Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Stafanie Taylor, Jemimah Rodrigues
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma
Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shamilia Connell
IN-W vs WI-W Probable XIs
India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Devika Vaidya, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar
West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews ©, Rashada Williams (wk), Stafanie Taylor, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shekera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation
Get the latest Cricket News here