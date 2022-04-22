INB vs AMS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between Indo-Bulgarian and Academic – MU Sofia:

In their second last league match of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022, Indo-Bulgarian will have a face-off with Academic – MU Sofia. INB haven’t played a game in the tournament yet. All their five matches were canceled due to rain. The team will hope to win the last two league matches to confirm a place in the playoffs.

At present, they are third in the points table with five abandoned games. Speaking of Academic – MU Sofia, they are at the top of the points table with eight points. The team hammered The Black Smiths in their opening two matches due to a brilliant bowling performance.

After two wins, Sofia haven’t played a full game of cricket as their next four matches were hampered due to weather.

Ahead of the match between Indo-Bulgarian and Academic – MU Sofia, here is everything you need to know:

INB vs AMS Telecast

Indo-Bulgarian vs Academic – MU Sofia game will not be telecast in India.

INB vs AMS Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

INB vs AMS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 4:30 PM IST on April 22, Friday.

INB vs AMS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kevin D’Souza

Vice-Captain - Prakash Mishra

Suggested Playing XI for INB vs AMS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Omar Rasool, Shafquat Khan

Batters: Bakhtiar Tahiri, Kevin D’Souza, Prakash Mishra, Zeerak Chughtai

All-rounders: Jacob Albin, Suraj Negi

Bowlers: Ali Rasool, Gagandeep Singh, Muhammad Sultan

INB vs AMS Probable XIs:

Indo-Bulgarian: Nirdosh Sharma, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Dhiman, Suraj Negi, Dushyant Sharma, Sid Kulkarni, Gagandeep Singh, Shafquat Khan (wk)

Academic – MU Sofia: Muhammad Sultan, Omar Rasool(wk), Ishan De Silva©, Kevin D’Souza, Mubarak Ali, Zeerak Chughtai, Delrick Vinu, Danyal Ali, Sandeep Nair, Ali Rasool, Jacob Albin

