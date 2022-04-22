INB vs BS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between Indo-Bulgarian and The Black Smiths: The league round of the ECS T10 Bulgaria will conclude with the much-anticipated game between Indo-Bulgarian and The Black Smiths. The game will kickstart at 8:30 pm IST at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Friday, April 22.

Indo-Bulgarian will be coming into the night match after defeating BSCU – MU Plovdiv in their first game on Friday. Prakash Mishra scripted victory for his team as he picked four wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 4.5. With seven points, the team is third in the points table.

The Black Smiths lost their last game to VTU-MU Pleven by seven runs. The batters need to play aggressively to win games for the team. BS scored only 40 runs in their five overs while chasing a total of 47. The Black Smiths are currently at the bottom of the points table and their qualification chances are hanging by a thread.

Ahead of the match between Indo-Bulgarian and The Black Smiths, here is everything you need to know:

INB vs BS Telecast

Indo-Bulgarian vs The Black Smiths game will not be telecast in India.

INB vs BS Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

INB vs BS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 8:30 PM IST on April 22, Friday.

INB vs BS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Salman Khan

Vice-Captain - Prakash Mishra

Suggested Playing XI for INB vs BS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dave Patel

Batters: Bakhtiar Tahiri, Jakob Gul, Mohammad Fayyaz, Prakash Mishra

All-rounders: Ivaylo Katzarski, Suraj Negi, Salman Khan

Bowlers: Gagandeep Singh, Omer Malik, Waleed Khan

INB vs BS Probable XIs:

Indo-Bulgarian: Suraj Negi, Dushyant Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Dhiman, Sid Kulkarni, Gagandeep Singh, Shafquat Khan (wk)

The Black Smiths: Jakob Gul, Mohammad Fayyaz, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Aswad Khan, Ivaylo Katzarski, Dave Patel(wk), Omer Malik, Waleed Khan, Salman Khan, Muhammad Tayub, Adil Patel

