INB vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 match between Indo-Bulgarian and BSCU – MU Plovdiv:

Indo-Bulgarian will hope to play a full game of cricket as they will square off against BSCU – MU Plovdiv in the Friday game of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022. All their five matches have been washed out due to rain. Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia will play host for the much-fancied game on April 22.

BSCU – MU Plovdiv are yet to lose a game in the T10 Championship. They made an excellent start to the competition by winning their opening two matches against VTU-MU Pleven by two and 20 runs. Following the wins, the team is yet to play a full game of cricket as their last four games have been abandoned due to poor weather conditions. With two wins and eight points, BSCU – MU Plovdiv are second in the points table.

Indo-Bulgarian has gained five points from five canceled matches and is occupying third place in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Indo-Bulgarian and BSCU – MU Plovdiv, here is everything you need to know:

INB vs PLO Telecast

Indo-Bulgarian vs BSCU – MU Plovdiv game will not be telecast in India.

INB vs PLO Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Bulgaria 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

INB vs PLO Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 12:30 PM IST on April 22, Friday.

INB vs PLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ahsan Khan

Vice-Captain - Prakash Mishra

Suggested Playing XI for INB vs PLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saim Hussain, Shafquat Khan

Batters: Bakhtiar Tahiri, Mohammad Sufyan, Zain Abidi, Prakash Mishra

All-rounders: Ahsan Khan, Suraj Negi

Bowlers: Karthik Sreekumar, Gagandeep Singh, Parth Acharya

INB vs PLO Probable XIs:

Indo-Bulgarian: Agagyul Ahmadhel, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Shafquat Khan (wk), Suraj Negi, Dushyant Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Sid Kulkarni

BSCU – MU Plovdiv: Roohaan Makhdoomi, Mohammad Sufyan, Saim Hussain (wk), Ahsan Khan, Parth Acharya, Rahul Sarda, Zain Abidi, Ahmed Naveed, Muhammad Uzair, Faizan Rehman, Karthik Sreekumar

