>INB vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between Indo-Bulgarian and Zagreb Sokol: Indo-Bulgarian will fight with Zagreb Sokol in the first eliminator match of the European Cricket League. Both teams failed to make an impact during the league stage of the competition and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Indo-Bulgarian and Zagreb Sokol will have the last chance to redeem themselves and prolong their stay in the tournament.

The team winning the Thursday encounter will play against Bjorvika in the second eliminator while the losing side will be ruled out of the league. Indo-Bulgarian’s only victory, during the group stage, came against Zagreb Sokol. With two points, they finished in fifth place.

On the contrary, Zagreb Sokol struggled to even open their account in the Championship. The cricket club lost all its five games to sit at rock bottom. Though the team will be extremely low on confidence, they have the talent and resources to cause an upset for Indo-Bulgarian.

Ahead of the match between Indo-Bulgarian and Zagreb Sokol; here is everything you need to know:

>INB vs ZAS Telecast

INB vs ZAS match will not be telecasted in India.

>INB vs ZAS Live Streaming

The Indo-Bulgarian vs Zagreb Sokol game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>INB vs ZAS Match Details

The Indo-Bulgarian vs Zagreb Sokol contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain at 03:30 PM IST on February 17, Thursday.

>INB vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jared Newton

Vice-Captain- Daniel Lazarides

>Suggested Playing XI for INB vs ZAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Suraj Negi

Batters: Daniel Lazarides, Gagandeep Singh, Chris Webster, Sohail Ahmad

All-rounders: Prakash Mishra, Jared Newton, Arpit Shukla

Bowlers: Hristo Lakov, MD Shaikat, Jamie Batten

>INB vs ZAS Probable XIs:

Indo-Bulgarian: Prakash Mishra(c), Hristo Lakov, Chris Webster, Rohit Dhiman, Suraj Negi, Deepak Duhan, Rohit Singh, Sid Kulkarni, Eashan Patel(wk), Jamie Batten, Gagandeep Singh

Zagreb Sokol: Nils Gornall, Jared Newton, Dan Lazarides(c), Sohail Ahmad, Wasal Kamal, Ornob Masum, Arpit Shukla, Ahammad Ullah, Mark Davies(wk), Sam Houghton, MD Shaikat

