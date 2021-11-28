>IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Under-19 Tri-Series 2021 match between India A Under-19 and India B Under-19: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to organize a triangular series for the Under-19 boys in India. The series will feature three teams namely Bangladesh Under-19, India A Under-19, and India B Under-19. The tournament will run from November 28 to December 7 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The tri-series will follow a round-robin format as each team will play against the other two teams thrice in the competition. Following the league stage, the top teams will get an opportunity to clash in the final. The tournament is important for all the players as it will provide them an opportunity to show their talent ahead of the Under-19 T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between India A Under-19 and India B Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Telecast

India A Under-19 vs India B Under-19 game will not be telecast in India.

IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Live Streaming

The encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 09:00 am IST on November 28, Sunday.

>IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

>Captain- Shaswat Dangwal

>Vice-Captain- SK Rasheed

>Suggested Playing XI for IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: S Rohilla, Aaradhya Yadav

>Batters: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddarth Yadav, Aayush Singh Thakur

>All-rounders: SK Rasheed, Vivek Kumar, Shaswat Dangwal

>Bowlers: Nishant Sindhu, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats

>IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Probable XIs

India A Under-19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (Captain), Yash Dhull, Siddarth Yadav, S Rohilla, R Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Vivek Kumar, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Nishant Sindhu, Aryan Dalal

India B Under-19: Ansh Gosai, Uday Saharan, Aneeshwar Gautam (Captain), Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Dhanush Gowda, Aayush Singh Thakur, Shaswat Dangwal, Shashank M, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here