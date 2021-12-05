IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Under-19 Tri-Series 2021 match, December 5, 9:00 am IST

>IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Under-19 Tri-Series 2021 match between India A Under-19 and India B Under-19: India A Under-19 will go head-to-head against India B Under-19 in a do-or-die match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 9:00 am IST on December 5, Sunday. The team winning the contest is likely to proceed to the final of the Under-19 Tri-Series 2021 to face Bangladesh Under–19.

India A Under-19 aren’t in their best form in the tournament. The team has lost both their first two games in the tournament to occupy last place. India A’s first loss in the tournament came against India B only by four wickets.

Advertisement

Following this, the team registered another defeat against Bangladesh Under-19. India A now needs to win their last league match against India B with a good margin to ensure their qualification for the final.

India B, on the other hand, have one victory and one loss to their name. Though the team will fancy winning the Sunday match, they need to keep a check on the margin in case of the loss.

Ahead of the match between India A Under-19 and India B Under-19; here is everything you need to know:

>IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Telecast

India A Under-19 vs India B Under-19 game will not be telecasted in India

>IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Live Streaming

Advertisement

The encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Match Details

The IND A U19 vs IND B U19 match will be hosted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 9:00 am IST on December05, Sunday.

>IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Vivek Kumar

Vice-Captain- Siddarth Yadav

>Suggested Playing XI for IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Advertisement

Wicketkeepers: Aaradhya Yadav, S Rohilla

Batters: Siddarth Yadav, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Aayush Singh Thakur

All-rounders: SK Rasheed, Shaswat Dangwal, Vivek Kumar

Bowlers: Vicky Ostwal, Nishant Sindhu, Vasu Vats

>IND A U19 vs IND B U19 Probable XIs:

>India A Under-19: R Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Vivek Kumar, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddarth Yadav, S Rohilla, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Nishant Sindhu, Aryan Dalal, SK Rasheed (Captain), Yash Dhull

>India B Under-19: Dhanush Gowda, Aayush Singh Thakur, Ansh Gosai, Uday Saharan, Aneeshwar Gautam (Captain), Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Shaswat Dangwal, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger, Shashank M

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here