IND A vs BAN A Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, 1st Unofficial Test, November 29, 9 AM IST

IND A vs BAN A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st Unofficial Test match between India A and Bangladesh A: After New Zealand, the Indian cricket team will be touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series following two Test matches. Before the high-profile tour, India A is traveling to Bangladesh for two Unofficial Test matches. The first game between the two sides will be played from November 29 to December 02 at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium.

The series will be important for Bangladesh as most of their players will be featuring in the Test series against India as well next month. Thus, they will be hoping to get into a rhythm. Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Shoriful Islam, and Najmul Hossain Shanto will be crucial players for the team. Bangladesh A will be playing under the leadership of Mohammad Mithun.

Coming to India A, they have a young squad and will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran. The youngsters have a perfect chance to impress the selectors and knock on the doors for the Test cap. India will depend on players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, and Sarfaraz Khan to take them home in the game.

Ahead of the match between India A and Bangladesh A, here is everything you need to know:

IND A vs BAN A Telecast

India A vs Bangladesh A game will not be telecasted in India

IND A vs BAN A Live Streaming

1st Unofficial Test will be streamed live on the Bangladesh Cricket YouTube channel.

IND A vs BAN A Match Details

IND A vs BAN A match will be played at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Cox’s Bazar at 9:00 AM IST on November 29, Tuesday.

IND A vs BAN A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammad Mithun

Vice-Captain - Abhimanyu Easwaran

Suggested Playing XI for IND A vs BAN A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Mithun, Upendra Yadav

Batters: Mominul Haque, Yash Dhull, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shoriful Islam, Jayant Yadav

Bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Taijul Islam, Rahul Chahar

IND A vs BAN A Probable XIs

India A: Yash Dhull, Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk)

Bangladesh A: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun(C), Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Sumon Khan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy

