IND A vs NZ A Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India A vs New Zealand A, 3rd unofficial ODI, September 27

IND A vs NZ A Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson-led India A will take on New Zealand A in the 3rd unofficial ODI on September 27. India A defeated New Zealand A by four wickets in the 2nd unofficial ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Having already clinched the three-match series, India A will look to end the series on a winning note. Prithvi Shaw played a great knock of 77 runs off just 48 balls in the previous match.

The young opener will look to continue his rich vein of form on Tuesday. The 3rd unofficial ODI will be a great opportunity for the likes of Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik and Sanju Samson to impress the national selectors. Ahead of the 3rd unofficial ODI, New Zealand A have their task cut out. They would like to avoid the ignominy of a clean sweep and triumph in the 3rd match.

Ahead of the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A be played?

The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A will be played on September 27, Tuesday.

Where will the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A be played?

The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A will be played at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A begin?

The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A will begin at 9 am IST, on September 27.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A?

The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A?

The 3rd unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND A vs NZ A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Suggested Playing XI for IND A vs NZ A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Dane Cleaver

Batsmen: Joe Carter, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Rishi Dhawan

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav

IND A vs NZ A Predicted Playing XI:

IND A Predicted Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rishi Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar

NZ A Predicted Line-up: Robert O’Donnell, Dane Cleaver, Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Tom Bruce, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Logan van Beek, Joe Walker, Matt Fisher

