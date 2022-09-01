IND A vs NZ A Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For India A vs New Zealand A 2022, 4-day Match, September 1

IND A vs NZ A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A: India A will take on New Zealand A in the first unofficial four-day match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on September 1. The hosts will be led by prolific batter Priyank Panchal. The India A team features several players who have made a name for themselves in International cricket. Players like Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, and Prasidh Krishna would be raring to go against New Zealand A.

These players have a golden opportunity to remind the selectors that they belong in the senior side. Meanwhile, the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be keen to get some runs under their belt.

New Zealand A have their task cut out ahead of a long tour. They will have to play with tremendous tenacity and show great mental fortitude in testing conditions. Additionally, how the Kiwis tackle spin will be key to their chances. Ahead of the 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A be played?

The 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A will be played on September 1.

Where will the 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A be played?

The 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A begin?

The 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A will begin at 10 AM IST, on September 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A?

The 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A?

The 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A will not be streamed live.

IND A vs NZ A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Priyank Panchal

Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Suggested Playing XI for IND A vs NZ A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: KS Bharat, Dane Cleaver

Batters: Priyank Panchal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tom Bruce

All-rounders: M Rippon, R Ravindra, S Kumar

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, L van Beek, Prasidh Krishna

IND A vs NZ A Possible XIs

IND A Predicted Line-up: KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, S Khan, S Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Rahul Chahar

NZ A Predicted Line-up: Dane Cleaver, M Chapman, R O Donnell, Tom Bruce (captain), C Bowes, S Solia, M Rippon, R Ravindra, L van Beek, J Duffy, B Lister

