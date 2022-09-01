IND A vs NZ A Live Cricket Streaming: Is India A vs New Zealand A Four-day Match Coverage Available on TV And Online?

The first four-day match between India A and New Zealand A will start on September 1 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Skipper Priyank Panchal will hope that his young team puts their best foot forward against New Zealand A. The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is very conducive for batting and Priyank Panchal will look to score heavily against the Kiwis.

Players like Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, and Prasidh Krishna would want to make their mark in the 3-match series and impress the selectors.

Young guns like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ruturaj Gaikwad will relish the challenge against a decent New Zealand bowling attack.

Meanwhile, New Zealand A skipper Tom Bruce has his task cut out. Tom Bruce will have to lead from the front and inspire his team to do well in challenging conditions. New Zealand A team management will hope that spinner R Ravindra weaves his magic during the tour as the pitches will suit his bowling.

Ahead of the 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A be played?

The 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A will get underway from September 1.

Where will the 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A be played?

The 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A begin?

The 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A will begin at 10 AM IST, on September 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A?

The 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A?

The 1st four-day match between India A vs New Zealand A will not be streamed live.

IND A vs NZ A Possible XIs

IND A Predicted Line-up: KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, S Khan, S Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Rahul Chahar

NZ A Predicted Line-up: Dane Cleaver (wk), M Chapman, R O Donnell, Tom Bruce (captain), C Bowes, S Solia, M Rippon, R Ravindra, L van Beek, J Duffy, B Lister

