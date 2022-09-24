IND A vs NZ A Live Streaming: When and Where to watch the India A vs New Zealand A 2nd unofficial ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India A will look to wrap up the three-match series on Sunday when they take on New Zealand A in the 2nd unofficial ODI at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sanju Samson-led India A were clinical in the 1st ODI and registered a seven-wicket win. The pace-duo of Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Sen tore through the batting line-up of the Kiwis, sharing seven wickets between them. Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson looked in good touch in the 1st ODI and would look to continue their rich vein of form.

Ahead of the 2nd unofficial ODI, New Zealand A have their task cut out. The likes of Robert O’Donnell, Dane Cleaver and Chad Bowes will have to contribute heavily with the bat if New Zealand A are to compete with India A.

Ahead of the 2nd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 2nd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A be played?

The 2nd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A will be played on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the 2nd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A be played?

The 2nd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A will be played at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the 2nd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A begin?

The 2nd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A will begin at 9:00 am IST, on September 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A?

The 2nd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A?

The 2nd unofficial ODI between India A vs New Zealand A will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND A vs NZ A Predicted Playing XI:

IND A Predicted Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rishi Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

NZ A Predicted Line-up: Robert O’Donnell, Dane Cleaver, Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Tom Bruce, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Logan van Beek, Joe Walker, Matt Fisher

