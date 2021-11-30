India B Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under 19 Dream11, IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 Latest Update, IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 Win, IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 App, IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 2021, IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 Live Streaming

IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Under-19 Tri-Series 2021 match between India B Under-19 and Bangladesh Under 19:

In the third match of the Under-19 Tri-Series 2021, we have India B Under-19 squaring off against Bangladesh Under-19. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 09:00 am IST on December 01, Wednesday. Both the team kickstarted their campaign in the tournament in a similar fashion.

India B Under-19 were up against India A Under-19 team in their first game. The match saw India B securing an easy victory by four wickets to collect two points. India B successfully chased the score of 337 while losing six wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

Bangladesh under-19 also faced India B in their opening match. Bangladesh secured a win by two wickets as they chased 245 runs in 48.2 overs. Coming to play on Wednesday, both the team will be hoping to continue the winning momentum.

Ahead of the match between India B Under-19 and Bangladesh Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

>IND B U19 vs BD U19 Telecast

>India B Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under 19 game will not be telecasted in India

>IND B U19 vs BD U19 Live Streaming

>The encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>IND B U19 vs BD U19 Match Details

>The match will be hosted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 09:00 am IST on December 01, Wednesday.

>IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Shaswat Dangwal

>Vice-Captain- Aich Mollah

>Suggested Playing XI for IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Aaradhya Yadav, Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam

>Batters: Aayush Singh Thakur, Aich Mollah, Prantik Nowrose

>All-rounders: Shaswat Dangwal, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti

>Bowlers: Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan

>IND B U19 vs BD U19 Probable XIs:

>India B Under-19: Dhanush Gowda, Aayush Singh Thakur, Ansh Gosai, Uday Saharan, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Shaswat Dangwal, Shashank M, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger

>Bangladesh Under 19: Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam, Aich Mollah, Prantik Nowrose, Abdullah Al Mamun, Musfik Hasan, Naimur Rohman Noyon, Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Mofijul Islam Robin, Ariful Islam

