>IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Under-19 Tri-Series 2021 match between India B Under-19 and Bangladesh Under 19: In the fifth match of the Under-19 Tri-Series 2021, we have India B Under-19 squaring off against Bangladesh Under-19 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 09:00 am IST on December 04, Saturday.

Overall, Bangladesh Under-19 have done much better than India B Under-19 in the tri-series. Bangladesh are unbeatable in the league so far. The team has won all three games to occupy first place in the points table. India B, on the other hand, are doing a decent job with one victory and one loss.

Further, this will be the second time that the two teams will be playing against each other in the series. The first encounter between the two sides resulted in Bangladesh beating B by a massive 113 runs.

>Ahead of the match between India B Under-19 and Bangladesh Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

>IND B U19 vs BD U19 Telecast

India B Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under 19 game will not be telecasted in India

>IND B U19 vs BD U19 Live Streaming

The game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>IND B U19 vs BD U19 Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata at 09:00 am IST on December 04, Saturday.

>IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aaradhya Yadav

Vice-Captain: Prantik Nowrose

>Suggested Playing XI for IND B U19 vs BD U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam, Aaradhya Yadav

Batters: Aich Mollah, Prantik Nowrose, Aayush Singh Thakur

All-rounders: Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Shaswat Dangwal

Bowlers: Vicky Ostwal, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan, Vasu Vats

>IND B U19 vs BD U19 Probable XIs:

India B Under-19: Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Shaswat Dangwal, Dhanush Gowda, Aayush Singh Thakur, Uday Saharan, Aneeshwar Gautam, Shashank M, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger, Ansh Gosai

Bangladesh Under 19: Ripon Mondol, Ashiqur Zaman, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam, Aich Mollah, Prantik Nowrose, Naimur Rohman Noyon, Mofijul Islam Robin, Ariful Islam, Abdullah Al Mamun, Musfik Hasan

