Dream11 Team Prediction For India vs England, 2nd ODI: India will be aiming for a victory in the second ODI against England on Thursday. India’s win in the second match will help them to seal the three-match series. The second ODI match is scheduled to be played at Lord’s.

Rohit Sharma’s men kicked off the ODI series on a promising note after they managed to outclass England in the first match by 10 wickets.

Jos Buttler, England’s newly appointed white-ball skipper, will be under severe pressure after his side suffered a defeat in the T20I series against India. Moreover, a humiliating defeat in the first ODI against India has made things difficult for the English side.

Batting first, England could only manage to post a paltry total of 110 runs in 25.2 overs in first ODI. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah scalped six wickets conceding just 19 runs in 7.2 overs.

India, during their run chase, scored the winning runs without losing a single wicket. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored a quickfire 76 (unbeaten) off 58 balls.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Ahead of the second ODI match between England and India; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs ENG Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for England vs India second ODI match.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming

The second ODI match between England and India is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

IND vs ENG Match Details

The IND vs ENG second ODI match will be played at the Lord’s in London on Thursday, July 14, at 5:30 pm IST.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler

Batters: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Reece Topley

India vs England Possible XIs

England Predicted Line-up: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

