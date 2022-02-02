IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, Semifinal: India vs Australia Head to Head in Under-19 World Cup

India will take on arch-rivals Australia in the semifinal of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. India had a memorable run in the ongoing ICC tournament so far as they beat South Africa, Ireland and Uganda in the group stage while the Yash Dhull-led team knocked defending champions Bangladesh out of the tournament in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, India thrashed the Aussies by nine wickets in Guyana prior to the competition proper getting underway, with the skipper himself scoring an unbeaten half-century.

That day the Indian spinners were in particularly fine form but Dhull believes the differences, in both conditions and the wicket, make Wednesday’s game an incomparable scenario. Dhull was part of the group in the India team hit by a covid earlier in the tournament but recovered to produce an excellent display in the quarter-final win over Bangladesh.

While Aussie captain Cooper Connolly believes his team have the ability to get there, particularly if his Western Australia teammate Wyllie can maintain his red-hot form as the three-week tournament reaches its conclusion.

>India vs Australia Head to Head U-19 World Cup

The two teams shared intense rivalry in every format and age group. India and Australia have faced each other 7 matches in the Under-19 World Cup where the Asian giants ended up on the winning side five times.

The Kangaroos have only beaten India in the inaugural edition in 1988 and later in 1998 where Mohammed Kaif-led Indian team lost the match by six wickets. Kaif played a fighting knock of 60 which eventually went in vain as India failed to post a challenging total on the scoreboard and were all-out for just 174 in a Pool match. Australia chased down the target with complete ease courtesy of James Hope’s half-century.

Since 1988, India have stamped their authority over Australia with wins in 2000, 2012, 2018 and 2020 editions of the U-19 World Cup.

In the 2018 edition, the Prithvi Shaw-led team beat Australia twice first in the group stage and then in the summit clash to win record fourth U-19 WC Trophy.

While, in the 2020 U-19 WC, India knocked Australia out from the tournament in the quarterfinal with a 74-run victory. However, India failed to lift the trophy after losing the finale to neighbour Bangladesh.

The winner of the semifinal between India and Australia will face England in the final of the tournament at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

