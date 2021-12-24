IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 match between India U19 and Pakistan U19:

India-U19 will lock horns with Pakistan-U19 in the fifth ODI match (Group A) of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 on Saturday, December 25. The high-octane encounter will be held at the ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai and the match will begin on 11:00 AM IST.

The Indian colts were off to an auspicious start in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup as they defeated their UAE-U19 counterparts by 154 runs on Thursday. Meanwhile, Pakistan U-19 beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the other matches played on Thursday. With both sides coming off wins in their respective last matches, the upcoming encounter between the arch rivals promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Ahead of the match between Afghanistan U19 and Pakistan U19; here is everything you need to know:

Advertisement

IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Telecast

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 game will not be televised in India.

IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Live Streaming

The match between India U19 and Pakistan U19 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Match Details

Afghanistan U19 will face Pakistan U19 at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai, on Friday, December 25 at 11:00 AM.

IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kaushal Tambe

Vice-Captain: Qasim Akram

Suggested Playing XI for IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Aaradhya Yadav

Batters: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad

All-rounders: Yash Dhull, Qasim Akram, Kaushal Tambe

Bowlers: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Zeeshan Zameer

IND-U19 vs PAK-U19 Probable XIs:

India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (C), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Vicky Ostwal

Pakistan U19: Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (WK), Qasim Akram (C), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here