>IND-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 Final: India-U19 will lock horns with Sri Lanka-U19 cricket team in the final of Asia Cup 2021 on Friday, December 21. The high-octane encounter will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and get underway from 11:00 am IST.

Sri Lanka edged past Pakistan in a low-scoring first semi-final. After being skittled for 147 in 44.5 overs, Sri Lanka bowled out their Pakistan for 125 in 49.3 overs to enter the final. India defeated Bangladesh in the second semi-final on Thursday. Batting first, India posted 243/8 in their 50 overs and then bowled out their opponent for 140 in 38.2 overs.

Ahead of the summit clash between India U19 and Sri Lanka U19; here is everything you need to know:

Advertisement

>IND-U19 vs SL-U19 Telecast

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 game will not be televised in India.

>IND-U19 vs SL-U19 Live Streaming

The match between India U19 and Sri Lanka U19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>IND-U19 vs SL-U19 Match Details

India U19 will face Sri Lanka U19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Friday, December 31 from 11:00 AM IST.

>IND-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Kaushal Tambe

>Vice-captain: Harnoor Singh

>Suggested Playing XI for IND-U19 vs SL-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Aaradhya Yadav

>Batters: Yash Dhull, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed

>Allrounders: Dunith Wellalage, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Raj Bawa

>Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Vicky Ostwal, Traveen MathewsHasan

>IND-U19 vs SL-U19 Probable XIs

>India U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sandhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal and Ravi Kumar

>Sri Lanka U19: Chaminda Wickramasinghe, Shevon Daniel, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Pawan Pathiraja, Ranuda Somarathne, Dunith Wallalage (c), Yasiru Rodrigo, Treveen Mathew, Anjala Bandara (wk), Matheesha Pathirana and Raveen de Silva

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here