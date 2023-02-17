IND v AUS 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Gets Gaurd of Honour as He Walks Out for 100th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara walked out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi as India’s 13th cricketer to play 100 test matches to a guard of honour on Friday.

Earlier Pujara was presented with a special cap from Sunil Gavaskar, with his family and his teammates around him, ahead of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

ALSO READ | ‘Never Thought I’d Get to 100 Tests’: Pujara Felicitated by BCCI, Receives 100th Cap From Gavaskar

Advertisement

“It is an honour to receive this cap from you, legends like you (Gavaskar) have inspired me. I wanted to play for India as a youngster but I never thought I’d get to 100 Test matches. Test cricket is the ultimate format for me, it challenges you just like life," Pujara said at the presentation.

“To all the youngsters, I’d encourage y’all to work hard to play Test cricket for India. I’d like to thank my wife, my family, everyone in BCCI and all my teammates who’ve supported me throughout this journey," he added.

IND v AUS: 2nd Test, Day 1 - LIVE

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first against India. The visitors made a couple of changes, handing a debut to spinner Matthew Kuhnemann while Travis Head is also back in the playing XI. Matthew Renshaw and Scott Boland miss out.

ALSO READ | Debut for Matthew Kuhnemann, Shreyas Iyer in for Suryakumar Yadav

Advertisement

Australia are playing with just one pacer, their captain Pat Cummins.

Suryakumar Yadav made way for a fit-again Shreyas Iyer in the Indian playing XI.

At the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma praised Pujara for reaching the milestone.

“We are all thrilled for him and it’s a big occasion and his family is here. Hundred Test matches is not easy but he has stuck to his plan and he has come a long way," Rohit said.

Advertisement

India lead the four-match series 1-0 having won the opening Test by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News here