IND v BAN: Shubman Gill May Have to Sit Out, if Rohit Sharma is Fit, Feels Sanjay Manjrekar

Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test century as India looked in command against Bangladesh of the series-opener on Friday.

Gill’s previous best was 91, scored against Australia in Brisbane in 2021, and is blessed with the gift of exquisite timing, pounced on a depleted Bangladesh attack, hitting 10 boundaries and three sixes — one off pacer Khaled and one each of Litton’s part-time spin and Mehidy Hasan Miraz after reaching his three-figure mark.

EXCLUSIVE: 2023 ODI WC on a Slippery Wicket, Could Move Out of India

Advertisement

Though he would get out to the off-spinner for 110, Gill hit eight fours and two sixes on his way despite not being fluent at the start of the innings, with the shot to get the century being the pick of the lot.

Thee 23-year-old Punjab man, who at times would give a languid vibe in his effortless strokeplay, used the sweep to good effect against the off-spin of Miraz and the reverse sweep against left-arm spin of Taijul.

He repeatedly came down the track to loft the spinners and disturb their length. He converted a lot of good length balls into half-volleys while any width from pacers or deliveries drifting down the leg-side were also met with utter disdain.

Gill however would consider himself lucky as he was twice adjudged leg-before by the on-field umpires but DRS ruled it not out. Another time when Bangladesh went for review, the DRS didn’t work.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Says Maiden Test Hundred ‘Took a Long Time to Come’

Advertisement

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Gill may not play the next Test if regular captain Rohit Sharma returns from injury.

“This guy has got a hundred, he has looked good. Let’s imagine if Rohit Sharma is fit, KL Rahul and Rohit are your first-choice openers, you have to go back to Rohit Sharma. He is your captain. KL Rahul is not getting as many runs as he would like but they are not going to leave KL Rahul out," Manjrekar told Sony Sports.

“Shubman Gill may have to sit out. Ajinkya Rahane, it happened with him once, I think. It has happened before Indian cricket," he added.

Advertisement

Manjrekar ruled out dropping a bowler in place of an extra batter.

“I think overseas, they may have played an extra batter. But here, they will play 5 bowlers. There is enough batting with Axar and Ashwin. If Rohit Sharma is fit, start getting prepared to see a centurion getting dropped." he added.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

Gill though was a happy man, having finally reached the three-figure mark in Test cricket.

“I personally thought it (maiden Test century) was a long time coming for me. Today it was all about getting the difficult situation out of the way. I thought it’s been a while since I got my first century," Gill told Sony Sports.

“Means a lot to me, my family and my friends who have supported me. A special moment for any player — getting the maiden century here means a lot to me."

Advertisement

Set a stiff 513-run target to win, Bangladesh reached 42 for no loss at stumps on the third day and will have to bat out two days as victory seems certain for India.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here