IND v NZ, 2nd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Ground Staff in Soaking Wet Hamilton Outfield | WATCH

India were 22 for no loss in 4.5 overs against New Zealand when rain stopped play in the second One-Day International at Seddon Park. Shubhman Gill was batting on 19 and giving him company was skipper Shikhar Dhawan (2) when skies opened up.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 10:56 IST

Hamilton

Suryakumar Yadav chats with ground staff in Hamilton.
India’s second match against New Zealand has been interrupted due to rain and batter Surya Kumar Yadav made full use of the gap to learn a trick or two from ground staff who were doing overtime just to ensure that the match gets away. Hamilton saw a lot of rain and this made sure that second ODI match is on the brink of a washout after India batted first and posted 22/0 in 4.5 overs.

The rain, which has been persistent throughout, made sure that the match remains suspended with the grounds staff awaiting further instruction. Meanwhile, as the rain stopped, the staff had their opportunity and that was when SKY also boarded a supper sopper. The video of the incident has gone viral where SKY can be seen asking a question to the ground staff. WATCH.

Also Read: ‘He is An Easy Target’-Sanju Samson Faces Axe for Second ODI, Twitter Loses Calm

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second One-day International at Seddon Park here on Sunday. India have left out Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur to include Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar in the playing XI.

New Zealand have replaced Adam Milne with Michael Bracewell. The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after winning the Auckland game by seven wickets.

‘We Don’t Have Enough Money’-Glenn Maxwell’s Cheeky Remarks On Suryakumar Yadav’s BBL Prospects

It will not be an exaggeration to say that Suryakumar Yadav is currently the best batter in white-ball cricket. From securing the No.1 spot in T20I batters list to becoming the highest run-scorer of the year in the format, it has been a dream run for Surya. The Mumbai-born batter’s stellar show has unsurprisingly left his fans, teammates and experts in awe. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is now the latest to lavish huge praise on Suryakumar. Maxwell, while talking about Surya’s chances of playing in the Big Bash League, hilariously stated that the organisers will not be able to afford the Indian batter.

November 27, 2022
last updated: November 27, 2022, 10:56 IST
