Speaking on the dew factor, skipper Rohit Sharma reiterated what his colleague Ravi Ashwin said. He added that the organisers may want to think of an early start so that the dew factor can be negated.

Playing One Day Cricket or any white ball cricket in the Indian subcontinent has been a challenge especially since the advent of lights. Floodlights made sure that most of the matches became day night which meant the team bowling second under lights will have to bowl under the dew—in, fact a lot of dew. In winters, the dew gets even worse and the bowlers find it difficult to grip the ball. Moreover, the spinners found themselves in the firing line as mediocre grip means you can’t pitch the ball properly and the line suffers.

With 2023 ODI World Cup in India in the autumn months of October and November, the threat of due is real for the team management. India will be dependent on its bowlers and especially the spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel who would be bowling in the middle overs. If they struggle with the dew, it will bound to affect the team eventually.

Speaking on the same, skipper Rohit Sharma reiterated what his colleague Ravi Ashwin said. He added that the organisers may want to think of an early start so that the dew factor can be negated. Ashwin had proposed an 11.30 AM IST start.

“It is a good idea. It is a World Cup right. You don’t want to compromise too much on the toss factor. You want to completely take that away. I like the idea of an early start but don’t know if it is possible. The broadcasters will decide (laughs)," said Rohit ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

“Ideally you don’t want to see teams getting advantage of dew. You want to see cricket being played without one having an advantage of batting under lights with dew around."

In a World Cup year, every game is significant and India would aim to build on the gains from the Sri Lanka series even though the performance of their opponents was underwhelming to say the least.

The big takeaways for India from the Sri Lanka series was the performance of the top three and Mohammed Siraj’s ability to pick up wickets with the new ball.

Like Gill and Virat Kohli, Rohit also looked in sublime touch with scores of 83 and 42 but would like to get a big hundred which has also eluded him for some time now.

