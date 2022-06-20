IND v SA: Karnataka State Cricket Association Announces 50 Percent Refund for Ticket-Holders After Rain Washes Out Decider

Advertisement

Eventually, rain played spoilsport in the series decider, with India and South Africa sharing the trophy as final scoreline read as 2-2. The rain, which had been predicted for the match day, had earlier caused a delay of 50 minutes in the start of play, reducing it to a 19-over per side affair. “KSCA regret to announce that due to heavy and continuous rains, the 5th T20I played between India and South Africa at the Chinnaswamy Stadium after India batted just over three overs. As per terms and conditions, even if a single ball is bowled, there shall be no question of refund.