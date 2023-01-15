IND v SL: 'An Untroubled Century, An Unhurried Innings'-Netizens All Praise for Shubman Gill

India opener Shubman Gill smashed his second ODI century while playing against Sri Lanka during the 3rd ODI match in Thiruvananthapuram. India had won the toss and opted to bat first. The openers—Gill and his skipper Rohit Sharma made sure that they give the hosts a rollicking start. As a result, India raced away to 95 runs in just 15.2 overs.

Also Read: IND vs SL, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score

While Rohit departed after scoring 42 off 49 balls, it was Gill who hung on and smashed his second century. In his short career, Gill has been absolutely phenomenal. Meanwhile the Twitter erupted as soon as he got to the three figure mark. Here are some of the top reactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, Gill managed to score 70 off just 60 balls in the first ODI. Nevertheless, he rued the missed chance as he failed to convert the good start into a century in Guwahati.

Earlier Rohit won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI here on Sunday. India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing in Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here