IND v SL: India Legend Asks 'Is ODI Cricket Dying?' While Congratulating Shubman Gill On His Century

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh had raised an important question while congratulating Shubman Gill after he slammed 116 runs in the third ODI match between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

One of his mentors, Yuvraj had trained quite long with Gill when the Punjab youngster was a nobody. Nevertheless, he didn’t hesitate to celebrate his protégé’s hundred as he smashed his second ODI ton. Moreover, he also raised an important question: “Is ODI Cricket Dying?"

Despite twin centuries from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram wasn’t quite full to the brim and this must have raised several questions in Yuvi’s mind.

“Well played @ShubmanGill hopefully goes on to make a @imVkohli batting at the other end looking Solid ! But concern for me half empty stadium ? Is one day cricket dying ?" he tweeted.

The stadium, which saw a packed house in its only other ODI — a rain-affected match between India and West Indies in 2018 — wore a near-desolate look thanks to the lukewarm response from the locals.

Only about 17000 spectators turned up in the 38,000-capacity stadium for Sunday’s match. This included complimentary pass holders, vendors, those in the corporate boxes and the ones with accreditation.

Kerala Cricket Association media manager Krishna Prasad blamed it on several factors including the “lack of interest" for ODIs.

“We never had a half-empty stadium. There are several reasons. We don’t see much interest in ODIs nowadays," Prasad told PTI.

“Moreover, the series was done and dusted in Kolkata (with India taking an unassailable 2-0 lead), and with the opponents being Sri Lanka many people chose not to come to the stadium." Tickets were priced at Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 for the match.

“Not a single ticket was left during the match against the West Indies. It was a rain-affected match and we didn’t get to see full 50 overs action, still people packed the stadium," Prasad recalled.

Barring Eden Gardens where more than 55,000 people turned up, the series has been marked by low attendance. Even Guwahati, a place known to attract large crowds, was far from being a full house.

The Barsapara Stadium, which witnessed a high-scoring match with India posting 373/7, welcomed about 25,000 people in a 38,000-capacity venue.

An Assam Cricket Association (ACA) official had blamed it on the high prices of tickets and the match being hosted on a weekday.

Barring a few tickets which were given to students for Rs 475, the prices ranged from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000.

