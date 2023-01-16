IND v SL: Rohit Sharma Hands Over The Trophy to Mohammed Siraj After Record Breaking Win | WATCH

India beat Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 317 runs in Thiruvananthapuram to seal the three-match series 3-0. The likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj were the architects of this massive win as India bundled Sri Lanka out for paltry 73. While Kohli and Gill smashed centuries, Siraj went onto pick four wickets and came very close to pick up a fifer.

After Rohit received the trophy in the post match presentation, he came back and joined the huddle, handing it to none other than Siraj who had bowled efficiently. Moreover, Siraj could have picked up his fifth wicket had he taken a wicket off the last ball of his ten-over spell; nonetheless, it was ruled not out by the third umpire.

Siraj struck four times within the first ten overs to reduce Sri Lanka to 37/5. The Hyderabad bowler also got into a war of words with Sri Lanka’s Chamika Karunaratna before he ran him out with excellent presence of mind.

The Lankan batter had played the shot and posed in retaliation to what Siraj’s aggression, but didn’t expect the bowler to throw the ball at once. As a result, he was found short of crease and was declared out.

Virat Kohli lit up the dead rubber with an epic 166 not out, his third century in four innings, as India annihilated a clueless Sri Lanka with a record 317-run win in the third ODI to sweep the series here on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Shubman Gill (116 off 97) shared a fluent 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) propelled India to a daunting 390 for five with his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.

Sri Lanka succumbed to the high quality fast bowling of Mohammed Siraj who struck four times inside the 10 overs to shut the door on the opposition. Sri Lanka were all out for a meagre 73 in 22 overs, highlighting the gulf between the two teams.

It was the biggest margin of victory by runs in the history of men’s ODIs.

