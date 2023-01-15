IND v SL: Staunch Critic Lauds Men In Blue For 'Playing One Day Game The Modern Way' After Record Breaking Win

India broke all records as they went on to beat Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 317 runs in the third and final ODI match in Thiruvananthapuram. This also meant that India complete a series sweep over the hapless visitor after leading the series 2-0. Meanwhile, the way India beat the visitors, it was nothing short of a statement. To be very precise, it was a turnaround for the Men in Blue who were beaten by Bangladesh just a month ago.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Highlights

Nevertheless, a month later, it was Rohit Sharma and his men who were doing all the winning. They even broke records on the way to massive win against Sri Lanka. 317 to be precise. This was the highest victory margin in limited over cricket.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan drove home the same point as he lauded the Indian team for playing aggressive cricket. One of the critics of India’s defensive approach in T20 cricket, Vaughan had called for sweeping changes in India’s white-ball strategies.

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli Goes Past Stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene as Records Galore

“Good to see India playing the one day game the modern way .. They have all the tools & skills to be the best if they commit to being aggressive with Bat & ball," he tweeted after the match.

Virat Kohli lit up the dead rubber with an epic 166 not out, his third century in four innings, as India annihilated a clueless Sri Lanka with a record 317-run win in the third ODI to sweep the series here on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (42 off 49) and Shubman Gill (116 off 97) shared a fluent 95-run opening partnership before Kohli (166 not out off 110) propelled India to a daunting 390 for five with his 74th international hundred and 46th in the 50-over format.

Sri Lanka succumbed to the high quality fast bowling of Mohammed Siraj who struck four times inside the 10 overs to shut the door on the opposition. Sri Lanka were all out for a meagre 73 in 22 overs, highlighting the gulf between the two teams.

