IND v SL: 'We Will See What Happens After IPL'-Rohit Sharma Hasn't Given Up On T20Is

After T20 World Cup 2022 debacle, one could have safely said that Rohit Sharma’s journey as T20 player might have been over. Despite being handed over the captaincy just after 2021 T20 World Cup, India under Rohit failed to make amends. Although, the numbers were far impressive under his leadership when comes to winning bilateral series, inability to seal the deal in multination tournaments was clearly visible.

And the way India were knocked out by England, it clearly showed that the opposition was two notch head of Team India. One reason could have been definitely attributed to the likes of Rohit, Virat and KL’s slow approach. All in all, it seemed like Rohit’s T20 journey in India colors was over and even the BCCI proved it right when they named Hardik Pandya as skipper for the shorter format.

However, being the fighter that he is, Rohit clearly hasn’t given up on his T20 career, with skipper saying that he will take a call after IPL.

“Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough break. I definitely fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format," Rohit told mediapersons on the eve of first ODI against Sri Lanka.

