Shreyas Iyer roared back to form with a stroke-filled 64 while the spinners picked up all the 10 wickets as India recorded yet another one-sided 88-run victory over West Indies to wrap up the five-match T20 International series by a comprehensive 4-1 margin here. It was Iyer’s half-century and useful contributions from Deepak Hooda (38 off 25 balls) and stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya’s (28 off 16 balls) cameo that propelled India to 188 for 7 in 20 overs after being put in to bat.

Meanwhile the usual skipper Rohit Sharma rested himself and even drove to the Man of the Match Presentation as can be seen in the video. He had Ravichandran Ashwin in the company who sat alongside him while Dinesh Karthik hung on to the gold vehicle. You can watch the video here.

Coming back to the match, India made as many as four changes to the side and skipper Rohit Sharma dropped himself. He then rushed to the middle twice when India were batting after which the scoring rate improved as Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda started going for their shots. Furthermore, he again rushed to the ground for a second time when the Drinks took place while India were fielding.

But the day belonged to Iyer, who was able to release the pressure piling upon him with a blistering knock as the Indian team, even without its regular top-order, scored above par on a slowish track. Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya played a nice little cameo to beef up the score in the end with 18 runs coming off the penultimate over bowled by Jason Holder. Due to lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the match was halted for 15 minutes after 14.3 overs, when India were nicely placed at 135 for three.

Having failed in the first three games and dropped from the fourth, not only did Iyer perform admirably in an unfamiliar position as an opener but also won his little ‘battle within battle’ with Deepak Hooda, who was equally impressive during his stay at the crease.

