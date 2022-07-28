IND v WI: West Indies Head Coach Names Two Youngster Who Snatched the Series For India

India beat West Indies to wrap up the three-match series 3-0. This was their 13th consecutive ODI series win against the Men in Maroon who were also beaten in India when they came calling earlier this year. Nonetheless, there were some positives for the Windies like their batting came good after a terrible phase against Bangladesh where they failed to play the full fifty overs in all three ODIs.

In the recent series, they pushed India hard in the first two games and then fizzled out as the Duckworth Lewis method brought in a target of 235 runs in 35 overs in the final match. In the end, they again failed to play full quota of overs and were all out for 137 with nine overs still left.

Moreover, when the Head Coach Phil Simmons was asked about the reason for their yet another loss, he named two India youngsters. These were Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill. While the former picked up four wickets in the three-match series, the latter went onto seal the man of the series trophy as he smashed 205 runs to his name at an average and a strike rate of 102.5 each.

Coming back to Siraj who picked up four, the youngster bowled an exceptional final over to save India’s day in the first ODI and went onto pick two wickets in his very first over during the third ODI match.

“One thing? there are two. Batting of Shubman Gill and the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. Siraj was excellent in closing out the first game in the last over. He was good with the new ball today. Shardul Thakur was also good. I think their bowling stood out more than ours," Simmons said in the post-match press conference in Trinidad after India won the third ODI by 119 runs via DLS method.

“It (rain) did play a part but it was the same for both the teams. We can’t use that as an excuse that the rain disturbed us. I think we lost too many wickets in the chase. We were on target there with 10 overs left but we just lost too many wickets," Simmons said.

