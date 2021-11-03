IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Against Fearless Afganistan, India Need to Ditch Conservative Approach

At the end of India’s match against New Zealand, Virat Kohli, the captain said that he and his batting group were not “brave enough" to take on the opposition.

“I don’t think we were brave enough with bat or ball. We didn’t have much to defend but we weren’t brave when we walked out to the field. When you play for the Indian cricket team you have a lot of expectations — not just from fans, but players as well," said Kohli.

“So, there’s always going to be more pressure with our games and we’ve embraced it over the years. Everyone who plays for India has to embrace it. Just because you’re the Indian team and there are expectations doesn’t mean you start playing differently. I think we’re fine, there’s a lot of cricket left to play."

The point is that nothing is fine.

India will end up making major changes after this tournament, with a new captain and a new coach in place. But even now, it seems as though India are playing a different game from the others in this competition.

India’s game is built on a top-order that reads KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While each of these players are match-winners, the manner in which they have been deployed in this Indian team suggests a conservative approach rather than one which encourages bravery.

Already, in two matches, this triumvirate has been disrupted, with no real results for India.

Essentially, Kohli says that the only way to come good in Twenty20 cricket is to be fearless.

But, so far, he has not shown that he knows how to be fearless. He has not played one innings for India or the Royal Challengers Bangalore that could be described as carefree.

If anything, Kohli takes too much on, and perhaps believes the weight of the world is on his shoulders.

Kohli previously walked out to bat with Rohit. Later Rahul and Rohit were the ones facing the new ball.

After two comprehensive defeats, India still don’t know who their best openers are.

In contrast, their next opponent, once considered a side that was just there to make up the numbers, is a Twenty20 giant.

Afghanistan may not have history on their side but they play a brand of cricket that a team such as India has no real answer to.

With the bat, Afghanistan are the very definition of fearless.

From start to finish, each batsman is capable of finishing off the opposition, irrespective of who the bowler is.

See the ball, hit the ball.

On top of this, they have three very skilful spinners.

Rashid Khan is the pre-eminent Twenty20 bowler, with success across leagues. His mixture of leg breaks, googlies and other sorts has ensured he is a darling of the crowds.

Mujeeb ur Rahman is slightly different in that he is not yet a star in different geographies. At 20, he is a young one, still learning the trade, but his manner of bowling, classed as off-breaks even though he bowls must else is another danger.

Then you have Mohammad Nabi, who is an out and out off-spinner. He does not bowl the doosra, and he doesn’t even pretend to be something he is not. And yet, his bowling is difficult to getaway.

India have 12 overs of slow bowling to negotiate and this is their challenge.

After two matches and no points on the board, things should get easier.

But they will not.

If you look at Afghanistan’s batting, they have a simple philosophy. From openers to No. XI, they all go hard at the ball. They don’t mindlessly swing the bat at anything, but their approach is that each ball should be hit for six. If not, perhaps a four, and in the worst-case scenario run one.

“Honestly, we’re just facing the game one by one. But the plan is to qualify to the semi-final, Insha’Allah. And we can’t say before that, oh, we beat India," said Hamid Hassan. “The day we’re playing against any team, we just focus on the same day. Or for the next game or the next day, we just take it the same way — the plan is clear just playing one game and targeting one team and these other matches we’ll see what happens next."

India is next. The target is set.

Fearlessness will prevail.

