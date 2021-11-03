Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned to India’s playing XI in white-ball cricket after more than four years. Ashwin replaced Varun Chakravarthy in the playing XI against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup match on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old spinner’s last T20I appearance was against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica on July 9, 2017, which was also his last match in white-ball cricket before Wednesday.

Ashwin has 52 scalps under his kitty in the T20I cricket and is third on the list of most wickets by an Indian in the shortest format. Yuzvendra Chahal (63) and Jasprit Bumrah (61) hold the top 2 spots on the table at the moment.

Earlier, Ashwin played the warm-up matches for India against England and Australia in the T20 World Cup. He went wicketless against England but picked two against Australia.

Meanwhile, in the recently concluded IPL 2021, Ashwin had a tough time with the ball as he claimed only seven wickets in 13 matches.

Varun missed out his place in the playing XI after suffering a left-calf muscle injury. “Varun Chakravarthy has a left calf issue. He was not available for selection for this game," a BCCI media statement said.

Chakravarthy failed to get a single wicket in the two games that he played and had the injury not cropped up, he was supposed to be benched as neither Pakistan nor New Zealand did have any problem in facing him.

Ashwin’s last international match was the World Test Championship final where India lost to New Zealand. He failed to get a place in India’s final XI for the four Test matches against England after the WTC final as the team management decided to play only one spinner on English pitches where Ravindra Jadeja got the nod ahead of him.

India desperately need to win the match against Afghanistan to open their account on the points table and keep their semifinal hope alive in the tournament.

Skipper Virat Kohli said India will try to play positive cricket in the match against Afghanistan.

“Firstly there’s no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there’s still a chance. We as a team will look at the chance and try to play positive cricket. We know we haven’t played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it’s not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board. A couple of changes - Surya is back as he’s fit. Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle," Kohli said at the toss.

