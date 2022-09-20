IND vs AUS, 1st T20: Australia Beat India in High Scoring Series Opener

Australia started the series against India on a positive note as the visitors notched up a four-wicket victory powered by Cameroon Green’s half-century and some pinch hitting from Matthew Wade.

India set the visitors a target of 209 runs riding on brilliant batting displays from Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia won the toss and decided to put the home team to bat. India opened the innings as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walked out to the crease to get things underway.

Skipper Sharma was dismissed for 11 runs as he fell prey to pacer Josh Hazlewood. Virat Kohli came out to replace the fallen captain but, the former team Indian captain did not have much luck on the night as he was dismissed cheaply for a mere 2 runs as he fell victim to Nathan Ellis.

But, Rahul, stood his ground and hit back at critics who questioned his strike rate in the format as he racked up 55 runs off 35 deliveries before being sent back to the pavilion Hazlewood.

Suryakumar Yadav took the game to the visitors as she smashed 46 runs in 25 balls before being caught behind off Cameroon Green’s delivery.

Hardik Pandya made himself in charge of the situation and picked up where Yadav had left off as he played some attacking cricket scoring freely around the ground. He used his feet well as he moved around the crease and kept the Australian bowling attack guessing en route to his brilliant half-century at a crucial juncture.

Axar Patel was out for 6 runs as he was foxed by a slower delivery from Ellis. Dinesh Karthik was next to go for exactly as many runs as Patel.

Pandya finished with a flurry as he whacked three sixers off the last three deliveries of the 20th over to take the Indian total beyond the 200-run mark.

Australia were off to a grand start to the chase as opener Green’s 61-run knock at a strike rate of just over 200 was supported by Aaron Finch’s 22 off 13 deliveries and Steve Smith’s 35-run contribution.

But, Axar Patel chocked the free-scoring Australian batting order as he sent Finch, Green and Inglis while Umesh Yadav did well to get rid of Smith and the dangerous Glenn Maxwell.

Matthew Wade and Tim David put up a brilliant partnership to turn the tide of the game as Harshal Patel’s expensive 18th over changed the fortunes of both teams.

Wade’s unbeaten 47 took the game away from the hosts as the visitors picked up the win in the opening game of the series to lead 1-0.

