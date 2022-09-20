IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Kohli, Karthik, Rahul Smash in Mohali Nets as India Gear Up for Mohali Face-off - WATCH

The Indian cricket team will be back in action against Australia in a 3-match T20Is, starting Tuesday in Mohali. The Men in Blue will look to start the assignment with a satisfying win in order to shrug off the bitter memories of Asia Cup 2022. The team already had a major relief after former captain Virat Kohli returned to form. He blasted an unbeaten 122 of 61 balls in the final Super 4 tie against Afghanistan which was eventually his 71st international hundred. At the same time, the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel after injury layoffs makes the Indian bowling unit look more lethal.

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of India’s final training session ahead of opening T20I against Australia in Mohali. The likes of Rohit, Rishabh, Rahul and Suryakumar looked in great space, middling the ball cleanly. At the same time, the bowlers also fine-tuned their line and lengths in the nets.

“Preps. #TeamIndia set for the 1st #INDvAUS T20I!": the BCCI tweeted.

India will look to sort out their combinations, especially in the middle-order, while giving a final shape to their plans and preparations for the T20 World Cup. The T20 format is a lot about being flexible but as he mentioned ahead of the first T20, India skipper Rohit Sharma would like to get ‘all the answers’ from his players before the flagship ICC event in Australia.

The Indian skipper has made it clear that K L Rahul will be his opening partner in Australia but there is a possibility that Virat Kohli gets to open alongside him. With the star batter scoring a memorable hundred in his last T20 innings, there will always be a temptation to make him bat at the top.

The top-four are pretty much sorted but the jury is still out on the role of wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in the playing eleven.

