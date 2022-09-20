IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of India vs Australia 1st T20I on TV, Online

IND vs AUS 1st T20I Live Streaming: India will take on Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series on September 20 in Mohali. India are coming into this series after a disastrous Asia Cup campaign. Rohit Sharma and Co were knocked out from the Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup after getting trounced by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will be aiming to make amends in this series. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are back and will add more teeth to the bowling attack.

Australia have their task cut out. Although Australia are the reigning world champions, India will be a very tough side to beat in these conditions. The key player for Australia will be Glenn Maxwell. The prolific batter has plenty of experience playing in India and will hope to contribute heavily. Much will depend on how Australia contain an in-form Virat Kohli. The first T20I promises to be a thrilling contest.

Ahead of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the 1st T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be played on September 20, Tuesday.

Where will the 1st T20I match between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the 1st T20I match between India and Australia begin?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs AUS Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

