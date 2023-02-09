IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Ashwin Breaks Anil Kumble's 18-year-old Record After Knocking Over Alex Carey in Nagpur

Ravichandran Ashwin added another feather to his glorious cap on Thursday. On the opening day of the first India vs Australia Test in Nagpur. The veteran off-spinner got the better of Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey in the post-lunch session to complete 450 wickets in Test cricket. At the same time, he edged past Anil Kumble to become the fastest Indian bowler to reach this feat, picking up the 450th wicket in his 89th Test match. The former Indian skipper, who retired with 619 wickets under his belt, bagged his 450th Test scalp in 2005, against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens.

IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day Live Updates

Advertisement

Ashwin is only the 2nd Indian and 9th overall in the world to achieve this milestone. He is now the second-fastest bowler in the world to reach the 450th Test wicket, only behind Sri Lanka’s legendary off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who reached this 80th Test match.

The veteran Indian off-spinner bagged his 450th Test wicket in the 54th over of the Australian innings. Ashwin bowled a flighted delivery and Carey looked to negate it with a reverse. Unfortunately, the Aussie wicketkeeper-batter couldn’t execute the shot in time. He got a bottom edge and the ball tricked back onto the stumps, ending Carey’s fiery cameo of 36 runs off 33 balls.

Team India made a terrific comeback in the second session, picking up five wickets for 98 runs. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is coming back into the team after a five-month-long injury layoff, picked up four wickets to reduce Australia to 174/8 at tea on the opening day.

Earlier, after Mohammad Shami sent down an uneventful first over, Siraj stuck off the first ball he delivered from the North End, trapping Usman Khawaja leg before wicket with one that stayed low and nearly took his toe off.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS, 1st Test: KS Bharat Stuns Marnus Labuschagne With Lightning Fast Glovework on Debut - WATCH

Advertisement

Smith and Labuschagne then buckled down for a partnership and took Australia past the 50-run mark. They were severely tested by the Indian bowlers – especially the spinners on a pitch of variable bounce as some deliveries were skidding and jumping while others were keeping low.

Both the pacers bowled superbly as they provided the breakthrough, though the spinners could not get a wicket in the morning session despite all three being pressed into action.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here